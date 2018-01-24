(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Goodbye, yellow brick road! Numerous outlets are reporting that Elton John is expected to announce his retirement from touring in a special press conference taking place on Wednesday. The 70-year-old has confirmed he’ll be making a “special announcement” at 5:30 p.m. London time/11:30am CT. “A wrinkle in time. Past meets present,” John cryptically tweeted about the event. “A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live.” Last year, John canceled nine shows in Las Vegas and California due to a near-fatal infection he contracted while touring South America. However, he still managed to play 87 shows in 2017. John is also due to perform with Miley Cyrus at the Grammys on Sunday, then host a special post-Grammys concert in his honor on Tuesday. You can watch the announcement at eltonjohn.com.