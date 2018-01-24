(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

On Monday at a Spartanburg, South Carolina, Taco Bell, the restaurant’s supervisor told an employee to “stop being a crybaby” after the latter repeatedly argued with co-workers and complained about having to work the morning shift.

The employee responded by throwing a burrito at his boss, snapping his headset across his knee and storming out of the restaurant. “[The supervisor] stated that when he threw the burrito, the melted cheese got all over her left arm and went all down her left side and leg,” a police report read. “She stated that it made a mess of the entire kitchen as well, getting cheese over all the appliances.”

The State reports that police are planning to seek a warrant to arrest the staffer, whose Taco Bell career is likely over.