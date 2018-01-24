Following the full Academy Award nominations that were revealed this morning, ABC has released a new hilarious new promo for the awards ceremony featuring host Jimmy Kimmel as he’s haunted by last year’s Best Picture fiasco.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second-straight year, the 90th Oscars telecast will air on Sunday, March 4, 2018 and will begin at 8:00pm EST/5:00pm PST, a half hour earlier than the prior Oscars broadcast.

The Oscars Pre-Show returns to give fans exclusive, insider access to all the excitement of the red carpet starting at 6:30pm EST/3:30pm PST. The 90-minute special features interviews with nominees, presenters and performers, and brings viewers the best behind-the-scenes moments.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.