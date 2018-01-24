KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Kicking off in the U.S. on September 8th, 2018, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents and St. LOUIS will be one of those shows!

Elton John will be performing live at Scottrade Center on October 30, 2018

Tickets are being priced anywhere between $221.50, $121.50 & $46.50.

American express pre-sale available January 25th 10am

Ticketmaster Verified Fan Pre-sale available Tuesday January 30th at 10 am and Wednesday January 31st.

General public tickets on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am

Click here for more ticket information! 

 

