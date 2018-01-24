Photo: Birdie Thompson / Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake, meet Chris Stapleton.

The pop star and country star have collaborated on a new song, “Say Something,” for Timberlake’s upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

The song is set to debut tomorrow (Jan. 25), and Timberlake has teased the collab with a pair of short videos.

In the clips, the artists walk into what appears to be a concert hall together, playing their guitars.

Watch the teasers below and get ready for Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s “Say Something” to debut tomorrow.