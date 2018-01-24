KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake, meet Chris Stapleton.

The pop star and country star have collaborated on a new song, “Say Something,” for Timberlake’s upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

The song is set to debut tomorrow (Jan. 25), and Timberlake has teased the collab with a pair of short videos.

In the clips, the artists walk into what appears to be a concert hall together, playing their guitars.

Watch the teasers below and get ready for Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s “Say Something” to debut tomorrow.

@chrisstapleton and me.... #SaySomething. Tomorrow.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Tomorrow. 12 PM ET. Sound on! #SaySomething. @chrisstapleton.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

