Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Meghan King Edmonds has announced that she’s quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County to focus on her family. “I wanted to spend more time with my husband during baseball season and more time with my two young step kids who live full-time in St Louis,” she wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. Edmonds, who is currently expecting twins, adds, “I must focus on my family and my pregnancy. I have made soul sisters in Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge and that can’t be lost. They have touched my heart and I would do anything for them and I know they feel the same way about me–what a gift to have found that on RHOC! But I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts. Oh, the irony!” Meghan and Jim are moving back to St. Louis. Read the full announcement here.