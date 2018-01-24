Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar

On Tuesday, Toys R Us announced that it will soon close 180 of its U.S. stores, or about one-fifth of all American locations. Reuters reports, the closings will come as Toys R Us tries to dig itself out of one of the largest retail bankruptcy filings in U.S. history. Reuters reports that the chain has set aside more than $400 million to spruce up remaining stores and pay employees better wages.

Stores closing in Missouri include:

Bridgeton 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd MO

Chesterfield 220 THF Blvd MO

Columbia 1901 Bernadette MO

Cape Girardeau 201 Silver Springs Rd. MO

And Illinois:

Highland Park 1610 Deerfield Rd. IL

Schaumburg 16 East Golf Road IL

Vernon Hills 295 Center Drive IL

Matteson 5001 Lincoln Highway IL

Bricktown 6420 W. Fullerton IL

Burbank 7750 South Cicero Avenue IL

Niles 5660 Touhy Avenue IL

Check out the complete list of stores across the country here.