On Tuesday, Toys R Us announced that it will soon close 180 of its U.S. stores, or about one-fifth of all American locations. Reuters reports, the closings will come as Toys R Us tries to dig itself out of one of the largest retail bankruptcy filings in U.S. history. Reuters reports that the chain has set aside more than $400 million to spruce up remaining stores and pay employees better wages.
Stores closing in Missouri include:
Bridgeton 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd MO
Chesterfield 220 THF Blvd MO
Columbia 1901 Bernadette MO
Cape Girardeau 201 Silver Springs Rd. MO
And Illinois:
Highland Park 1610 Deerfield Rd. IL
Schaumburg 16 East Golf Road IL
Vernon Hills 295 Center Drive IL
Matteson 5001 Lincoln Highway IL
Bricktown 6420 W. Fullerton IL
Burbank 7750 South Cicero Avenue IL
Niles 5660 Touhy Avenue IL
Check out the complete list of stores across the country here.