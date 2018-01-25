Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

In a new interview with InStyle, Oprah Winfrey is crystal clear on rumors that she’s considering running for president in 2020.

“It’s not something that interests me,” she says. “I don’t have the DNA for it…I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

As Reuters notes, rumors of a Winfrey presidential run reached a fevered pitch after Golden Globes host Seth Meyers half-jokingly urged her to run in front of a worldwide television audience.

