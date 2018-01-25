KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Meryl Streep has signed on to star opposite Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Streep will play Mary Louise Wright–the mother to Alexander Skarsgard’s abusive character Perry Wright. Mary Louise is described as a woman who is concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following Perry’s death and arrives in Monterey searching for answers. Season two of Big Little Lies is expected to premiere in 2019.

