I literally couldn’t like this story any more than I do…

A famous dive bar in New York’s East Village has seemingly banned patrons from using the word “literally” or risk being ejected from the establishment.

“Sorry, but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental, you have five minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave,” reads a printed sign taped to the bar’s entrance. “If you actually start a sentence with ‘I literally,’ you must leave immediately!!! This is the most overused, annoying word in the English language and we will not tolerate it. Stop Kardashianism now!”

Continental owner Trigger Smith tells Grub Street he’s had the sign up for almost a week. While the policy is tongue-in-cheek–that is, not literal–he really does hate the word. “Now you hear newscasters using ‘literally’ every three minutes on the Sunday news shows,” Smith says. “What’s annoying is people aren’t even aware they’re saying it. How could you be so unaware of your words that it’s coming out every couple minutes?”

Why stop at literally…Are there other words would you like to see jettisoned?

How about we start with “I’m like”…

