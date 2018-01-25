KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
“If you build it, he will come.”

And so they built the field, and now someone had to ruin it for the rest of us..🙄

On Monday night in Dyersville, Iowa, some fiendish joyrider drove his vehicle onto a baseball field and proceeded to do a bunch of doughnuts, tearing up dirt and turf.

This wasn’t just any ballfield—it was the field used in the iconic baseball film Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Burt Lancaster.

The field’s owners have now launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $15,000 in order to fix it; as of Thursday morning, nearly $9,000 had been raised, while the vandal remains at large.

