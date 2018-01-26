Even though you’re doing a great job as a parent (obviously), that doesn’t mean you’re perfect. After all, we’re human, not Supernanny. Moms do what they have to do to get through the day, and sometimes that means bending the truth when speaking to our precious angels.

Here are 13 things we all say to our kids that help get us out of sticky parenting situations:

1. “This food is too spicy for you.”

2. “This toy is broken.”

3. “Daniel Tiger is sleeping right now.”

4. “Santa Claus is watching.”

5. “We don’t have any more mac and cheese.”

6. “McDonald’s is closed.”

7. “That sign says you have to be good.”

8. “If we buy that bear, it will miss all its friends.”

9. “The tooth fairy is real, and she won’t come if you don’t floss.”

10. “Aw, we don’t have any dessert, but if I had candy, I’d give you some.”

11. “Mommy’s going to bed now too.”

12. “Maybe.” (Meaning, we’re absolutely not doing that but I don’t feel like arguing with you right now)

13. “You’re not the boss around here.”

We might be older and maybe even wiser, but let’s be honest, the kids run the show.

