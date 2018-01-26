Fans of This Is Us were horrified after the show’s latest episode revealed that a faulty Crock-Pot sparked the fire responsible for Jack Pearson’s death. The Pearson family’s slow cooker brand was never named, but since Crock-Pot is currently the #1 brand for slow cookers, it took a lot of heat on social media. So much so that its parent company created a Twitter account for Crock-Pot this week to reassure This Is Us viewers. “Thanks @NBCThisisUs for crushing my soul week after week. Additionally, I’ll no longer be making #crockpot chili after last night’s episode,” a woman named Kayla tweeted.

The account @crockpotcares quickly emerged and responded, “We’re [heartbroken] over last night’s episode, too! Kayla, we’re innocent until proven guilty. Since the ’70s we’ve been providing families with quality & safe products, ask your parents if you don’t believe us. DM us with any questions and we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards!” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also defended Crock-Pot by tweeting, “Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20-year-old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together.”