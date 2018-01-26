KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
ABC’s upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will be called Station 19. According to Variety, series executive producer Paris Barclay announced the title on Twitter on Thursday, saying, “Welcome all of them to @STATION19 #greysanatomy spin-off.”

The spinoff is set at Seattle’s Fire Station 19 and will see Jason George’s Dr. Ben Warren giving up his life as a surgeon to become a firefighter. Conveniently, his new station is located just blocks from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Station 19 will premiere with a special two-hour event on March 22 before taking its usual “Thank God It’s Thursday” time slot of 9 p.m. on March 29.

