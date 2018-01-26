ABC’s upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will be called Station 19. According to Variety, series executive producer Paris Barclay announced the title on Twitter on Thursday, saying, “Welcome all of them to @STATION19 #greysanatomy spin-off.”

Please welcome the new Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff: Station 19 to the #TGIT family! Catch the World Premiere of the #Station19 Trailer next #TGIT in #GreysAnatomy! pic.twitter.com/H1fjHrEylV — Station 19 (@Station19) January 25, 2018

The spinoff is set at Seattle’s Fire Station 19 and will see Jason George’s Dr. Ben Warren giving up his life as a surgeon to become a firefighter. Conveniently, his new station is located just blocks from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Station 19 will premiere with a special two-hour event on March 22 before taking its usual “Thank God It’s Thursday” time slot of 9 p.m. on March 29.

