Could it be? Yes it could! Something good is coming from director Steven Spielberg, who will reportedly direct a remake of the classic musical West Side Story.

A casting call has been issued for the leading roles of Tony, Maria, Bernardo, and Anita, stating that hopefuls “should be between 15-25 years old” and “must be able to sing…dance experience a plus.” The remake will be adapted by Angela in America playwright Tony Kushner.

