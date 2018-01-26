Today is National Spouses Day so here are the 10 things that annoy us the most about our spouses…
1. Selective listening, 40%.
2. Snoring, 39%.
3. Being a control freak, 26%.
4. Not financially responsible, 20%.
5. Gross habits like nose picking, flatulence, and burping, 19%.
6. Not contributing enough to housework, 18%.
7. Messy habits like leaving dirty clothes on the floor, 17%.
8. Works too much, 16%.
9. Doesn’t get along with your parents, 8%.
10. Always forgets your anniversary, 5%.
The survey also found the 10 things that we actually APPRECIATE about our spouses…
1. Hard working, 60%.
2. You can be yourself around them, 56%.
3. Makes you laugh, 56%.
4. Smart, 52%.
5. Supportive of your goals, 48%.
6. Great parent, 45%.
7. Sexy, 44%.
8. Good with money, 31%.
9. Does the dishes, 29%.
10. Buys you things, 28%.
Anything you’d like to add to the lists?
