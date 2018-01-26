Today is National Spouses Day so here are the 10 things that annoy us the most about our spouses…

1. Selective listening, 40%.

2. Snoring, 39%.

3. Being a control freak, 26%.

4. Not financially responsible, 20%.

5. Gross habits like nose picking, flatulence, and burping, 19%.

6. Not contributing enough to housework, 18%.

7. Messy habits like leaving dirty clothes on the floor, 17%.

8. Works too much, 16%.

9. Doesn’t get along with your parents, 8%.

10. Always forgets your anniversary, 5%.

The survey also found the 10 things that we actually APPRECIATE about our spouses…

1. Hard working, 60%.

2. You can be yourself around them, 56%.

3. Makes you laugh, 56%.

4. Smart, 52%.

5. Supportive of your goals, 48%.

6. Great parent, 45%.

7. Sexy, 44%.

8. Good with money, 31%.

9. Does the dishes, 29%.

10. Buys you things, 28%.

Anything you’d like to add to the lists?

