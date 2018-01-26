KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
The colonel’s a girl! Kentucky Fried Chicken has revealed the latest star to portray Colonel Sanders in its rotating cast of colonels, and it’s none other than….Reba McEntire!?! On Thursday night, KFC tweeted out the first ad featuring Reba as Sanders, in which she wears the traditional white wig and suit along with glasses, a bow tie, and some artfully glued facial hair, and proceeds to belt out a chicken-themed tune in front of honky tonk filled with KFC lovers. As the AV Club points out, Reba is the first woman to ever portray the colonel.

 

