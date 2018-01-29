KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
It’s almost time for the big game this Sunday, and either you are throwing a party or going to one and everyone will be focusing on two things.

Food and Football.

According  to the Today Show , here are the fan favorite foods you should have at your football party!

1. Chicken Wings

2. Guacamole & Chips

3. Chili

4. Pigs in a Blanket

5. Pizza

6. Spinach Artichoke Dip

7. Buffalo Chicken Dip

8. Ribs

9. Loaded Nachos

10. Cupcakes

11. Sub Sandwiches

12. 7-Layer Taco Dip

13. Lasagna

14. Ham and Cheese Sliders

15. Slow-Cooker Queso / Cheese Dip

16. French Onion Dip & Chips

17. Loaded Potato Skins

18. Fried Pickles

19. Pulled Pork

20. Soft Pretzels

21. Taquitos

22. Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs / Brats

23. Frito Pies or “Walking Taco”

24. Popcorn

25. Brownies / Cookies

What food do you look forward to most during the big game? Let us know!

