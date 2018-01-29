It’s almost time for the big game this Sunday, and either you are throwing a party or going to one and everyone will be focusing on two things.
Food and Football.
According to the Today Show , here are the fan favorite foods you should have at your football party!
1. Chicken Wings
2. Guacamole & Chips
3. Chili
4. Pigs in a Blanket
5. Pizza
6. Spinach Artichoke Dip
7. Buffalo Chicken Dip
8. Ribs
9. Loaded Nachos
10. Cupcakes
11. Sub Sandwiches
12. 7-Layer Taco Dip
13. Lasagna
14. Ham and Cheese Sliders
15. Slow-Cooker Queso / Cheese Dip
16. French Onion Dip & Chips
17. Loaded Potato Skins
18. Fried Pickles
19. Pulled Pork
20. Soft Pretzels
21. Taquitos
22. Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs / Brats
23. Frito Pies or “Walking Taco”
24. Popcorn
25. Brownies / Cookies
What food do you look forward to most during the big game? Let us know!