(Photo by Anthony Behar)

From the White House to the Big Brother house! This weekend, CBS revealed the 11-member cast of its first-ever celebrity edition of Big Brother--which includes recently fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman. She’ll be joined by Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, former NBA star World Metta Peace, The Cosby Show‘s Keshia Knight Pulliam, UFC champ Chuck Liddell, and actors Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Maslow. The first-ever Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7.