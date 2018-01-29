Hallmark’s at it again. We had more new movies than we could keep up with over Christmas — so many that many viewers are still catching up on their DVRs. And now Hallmark is concluding its Winterfest schedule. But they’re not done with original movies.
Hallmark’s showing a marathon of Valentine’s movies just in time for V-Day:
Saturday, February 3
9 am: The Sweeter Side of Life
11 am: Love Locks
1 pm: All Things Valentine
3 pm: Appetite for Love
5 pm: Winter’s Dream
7 pm: A Dash of Love
9 pm: My Secret Valentine, A World Premiere Original
Sunday, February 4
10 am: Love at First Bark
12 pm: Kitten Bowl V
6 pm: Like Cats & Dogs
8 pm: Perfect Match
Saturday, February 10
9 am: All of My Heart
11 am: Dater’s Handbook
1 pm Moonlight in Vermont
3 pm: Walking the Dog
5 pm: Valentine Ever After
7 pm: My Secret Valentine
9 pm: Very, Very, Valentine, A World Premiere Original
Sunday, February 11
9 am: Winter’s Dream
11 am: Falling for Vermont
1 pm: Anything for Love
3 pm: My Secret Valentine
5 pm: Love at First Glance
7 pm: Very, Very, Valentine
9 pm: Cooking with Love, A World Premiere Original
Monday, February 12
8 pm: 2018 American Rescue Dog Show
Wednesday, February 14
2 pm: A Dash of Love
4 pm: Cooking with Love
6 pm: Very, Very, Valentine
8 pm: My Secret Valentine
Saturday, February 17
9 pm: Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride
Sunday, February 18
9 pm: When Calls the Heart Season 5 premiere
10 pm: Meet the Peetes: Family Reality Series Premiere
Saturday, February 24
9 pm Eastern: A Royal Romance