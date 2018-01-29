KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:2018, August, Busch Stadium, Def Leppard, Journey, tickets
(Courtesy: Live Nation)

Win: A pair of tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey perform at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 2, 2018

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey perform at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Tickets for this show go on sale Thursday, February 1, at 10am. Go to Ticketmaster.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 2, 2018. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live