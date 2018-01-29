(Courtesy: Live Nation)

Win: A pair of tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey perform at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 2, 2018

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey perform at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Tickets for this show go on sale Thursday, February 1, at 10am. Go to Ticketmaster.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 2, 2018. Read the official contest rules.