Flowers & chocolates are so last year!

“Puppy Grams” are the brand new way to say “I Love You” this year thanks to Gateway Pet Guardians!

For a $100 donation GPG delivers flowers along with puppy snuggles to your Valentine!

Each puppy stays at the destination about 10-15 minutes, just enough time for everyone to get in some puppy breath cuddles!

No, you can’t keep the puppy unless of course you want to adopt him! The Gateway Pet Guardians are an animal rescue group after all, so that is always an option!

“This is one of our favorite fundraisers of the year” Executive Director Jamie Case says, “Offices will go in together & order a puppy gram just to have a puppy come to their office to play”.

The Gateway Pet Guardians are a 501c3 non-profit group & they have rescued so many pregnant dogs in the last couple months that they have around 50 puppies who are looking for forever homes!

