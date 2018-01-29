Mandatory Credit: Kyle Grillot-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for…Tom Hanks to portray Mr. Rogers in a biopic about the latter’s life and friendship with journalist Tom Junod. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that this is a done deal, with Hanks portraying Fred Rogers in the film, called You Are My Friend. Hanks’ film won’t be the only movie about his life, as a documentary about the iconic children’s program host, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, just screened at Sundance and is set for wider release.