It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for…Tom Hanks to portray Mr. Rogers in a biopic about the latter’s life and friendship with journalist Tom Junod. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that this is a done deal, with Hanks portraying Fred Rogers in the film, called You Are My Friend. Hanks’ film won’t be the only movie about his life, as a documentary about the iconic children’s program host, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, just screened at Sundance and is set for wider release.

