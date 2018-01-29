Although this video is from last year, with the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea less than two weeks away, we thought now was the perfect time to reintroduce you to one of the more amazing, emotional athletic performances we’ve ever seen.

French pair skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprés delivered an amazing performance of Disturbed’s rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic hit “The Sound of Silence, during the International Skating Union’s World Team Trophy 2017 competition in Tokyo, Japan…a performance that people are still talking about.

As one video commentator put it, “Some couples skate to music, this couple became the music.”

James and Ciprés delivered a stunning performance that involved him legitimately throwing her across the ice, and their perfectly synced movements left audiences gasping and standing to applaud.

We’re looking forward to seeing what they have in store for Olympic judges in South Korea next month.