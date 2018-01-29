KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:Strong handshakes

No one likes that weak, milk-toast-like handshake from anyone, right?

Everyone will tell you a strong handshake indicates confidence, right? (and no one likes the alternative).

Well, that’s not all it indicates…

According to a new study, the strength of a man’s handshake is directly correlated to how well he “performs” in the bedroom. The researchers found that for every 11 pounds of grip strength, a man was 18% LESS likely to have ED issues.

The reason? They say it’s because your handshake is tied to your muscle strength and testosterone levels, both of which are connected to your performance in the bedroom.

