Scientists refer to it as the the “Super Bowl of Moons” or “Super Blue Blood Moon” .

Either way, you won’t want to miss your chance to see it tomorrow morning.

The fun starts Wednesday (tomorrow) morning between approximately 6:15 and 7:15 a.m. (CST). That’s when much of the world will be able to witness a blue moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse all rolled into one.

The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow and give the St. Louis region a view of a total lunar eclipse. The moon appears to turn a reddish color hence the term “Blood Moon”.

Residents living in the Central Time Zone will have the best viewing since the action begins when the Moon is higher in the western sky on Jan. 31, according to NASA officials. The eclipse will be more difficult to see in the lightening pre-dawn sky, and the Moon will set after 7 a.m. as the Sun begins to rise.

“So if you live in Kansas City or Chicago, your best viewing will be from about 6:15 until 6:30 a.m.,” said Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters in Washington. You’ll have more success if you can go to a high place with a clear view to the West.”

NASA plans to offer a livestream of the moon beginning at 6:30 a.m. CST.

For more information about how to best view it here, click Here and Here.