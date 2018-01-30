Chris Pratt shows off his rock-hard abs in a new Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra. The one-minute ad is titled “The Perfect Fit” and follows Pratt on his journey to prepare for his first-ever commercial. Specifically, the actor is seen talking to everyone and anyone about his new role, working out to achieve his chiseled physique, giving himself a shirtless pep talk in the mirror, and even practicing the right way to hold the beer. “These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill,” Pratt says of partnering with Michelob. “Specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer… Michelob Ultra has only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs so… I can run that off very easily.” A second spot called “I Like Beer” will air during this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.