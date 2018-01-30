KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Trish
Filed Under:facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, social media

Facebook has been getting serious heat lately for “the spread of disinformation and hoaxes” so it’s making changes! We will soon start seeing more local news showing up in our news feeds and information from “trustworthy” sources. Mark Zuckerberg says, “Starting today, we’re going to show more stories from news sources in your local town or city. If you follow a local publisher or if someone shares a local story, it may show up higher in News Feed. We’re starting this first in the US, and our goal is to expand to more countries this year.” Here’s the full post:

 

