(Photo by Angel Medina/EFE/Sipa USA)

Win: A pair of tickets to see Elton John at Scottrade Center

Contest Ends: Friday, February 2, 2018

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Scottrade Center.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10am. Go to Ticketmaster.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 2, 2018. Read the official contest rules.