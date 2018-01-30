KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Meryl Streep, trademark
Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oscar winner Meryl Streep has filed an application with the U.S. Trademark Office to trademark her name.

TMZ reports that Streep wants a monopoly on the use of her name when it comes to entertainment services, including “live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer.” The application also covers public speaking engagements, autograph signings and websites related to motion pictures. The 68-year-old actress states that her name was first associated with entertainment back in 1975, when she did voice-over work for a movie called Everybody Rides the Carousel.

The trademark application cost Streep $275.

