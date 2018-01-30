A husband’s letter to his messy wife is going viral.

A husband in Brisbane, Australia wrote a letter to his wife last week and taped it on the bathroom mirror. And he’s asking her to do things like not using his deodorant and razor, putting towels on hooks instead of the floor, and flushing the toilet.

And as you might have guessed, the picture of the letter is going viral on social media.

Click Here to see more.