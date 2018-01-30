On Monday, Jack in the Box unveiled a Super Bowl commercial that begins with Martha Stewart in her TV kitchen.

After making a banh mi-inspired fried chicken sandwich, she tells the camera, “You’d never find this at a fast-food restaurant.” Cut to Jack In the Box’s mascot, who bursts into Stewart’s studio and insists that his restaurant chain’s Asian-inspired crispy chicken sandwich is every bit as good as Stewart’s creation. “You want to go to war with me, Jack?” Stewart replies.

And now, as Eater notes, this “war” has moved over to Twitter, with Stewart tweeting, “@JackBox you just stepped into a honeysuckle-scented world of hurt.”