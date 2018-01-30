KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:John Travolta, Oprah, Oprah's birthday
Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oprah Winfrey turned 64 on Monday!  She celebrated by feasting on cornbread, black eyed peas and rosé wine. “This is me on my birthday having cornbread and black eyed field peas with rosé,” Winfrey said in an Instagram video that shows a skillet of cornbread with a big chunk cut out. However, O’s luxe table setting revealed that her “favorite things” also include the finer things in life–including presents given to her by her A-list friends. “Thank you, John Travolta, for the [wine] glass,” she added. “And I have to say, yes I did, I had two pieces [of cornbread]. Two pieces. This is my second.” Check out the video below:

