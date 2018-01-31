A woman tried to bring her “emotional support peacock” on a United Airlines flight departing Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday. BBC reports that Brooklyn-based artist Ventiko, who often documents her peacock Dexter’s life on social media, offered to buy the bird his own ticket but was shut down.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” United Airliens said in a statement. “We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport.”

Photos of the flamboyant bird roaming the airport have gone viral and sparked anger online. “If you legit have travel anxiety, take Xanax and down a couple of vodka tonics like a normal person,” one person commented. Another wrote, “That passenger should be turned into the Humane Society for animal cruelty. Subjecting a beautiful bird to the chaos of an airport–it must be a stunt?”

