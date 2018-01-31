KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:emotional support peacock, Ventiko

A woman tried to bring her “emotional support peacock” on a United Airlines flight departing Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday. BBC reports that Brooklyn-based artist Ventiko, who often documents her peacock Dexter’s life on social media, offered to buy the bird his own ticket but was shut down.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” United Airliens said in a statement. “We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport.”

Photos of the flamboyant bird roaming the airport have gone viral and sparked anger online. “If you legit have travel anxiety, take Xanax and down a couple of vodka tonics like a normal person,” one person commented. Another wrote, “That passenger should be turned into the Humane Society for animal cruelty. Subjecting a beautiful bird to the chaos of an airport–it must be a stunt?”

What do you think?

Click Here to read more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live