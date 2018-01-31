(Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

What started with Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones live-tweeting the 2016 Olympics has now turned into a recurring broadcast role for the comedian.

Jones will join NBC Olympics as a contributor for the Olympics next month in South Korea, NBC announced on Tuesday.

“Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else. Her passion for Team USA is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating,” Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming wrote in a statement.

Jones had this to say about the news: