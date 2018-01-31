This Is Us is gearing up for its biggest episode ever — yes, the one in which you apparently will find out how Jack Pearson died. Now comes news that the NBC family drama’s biggest episode will be its longest ever. By a little bit.

The pivotal installment — which airs Feb. 4 in the highly coveted post-Super Bowl slot — will run approximately three minutes longer than a normal episode. (No, it’s not a lot longer, but approximately three extra minutes of crying is at least something.)

You will notice that the episode will be scheduled on your DVR listings as beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT and running 80 minutes in length, but that extra time was provided as a buffer, given the uncertainty of when the game will end.

Following the episode and late local news, The Tonight Show will welcome the stars of This Us.