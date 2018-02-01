(Photo by Louis Wolf/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Actor Robert Wagner is now being labeled a person of interest in the 1981 drowning death of his then-wife, Natalie Wood. “As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina says In an upcoming 48 Hours interview. “I mean, we know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.” Wood died at the age of 43 when she went missing from her family’s yacht off the coast of Catalina Island.

The now-87-year-old Wagner was aboard the yacht at the time of her disappearance, along with his friend Christopher Walken and a captain.

Click Here to read more.