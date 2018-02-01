KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:Natalie Wood, Robert Wagner
(Photo by Louis Wolf/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Actor Robert Wagner is now being labeled a person of interest in the 1981 drowning death of his then-wife, Natalie Wood. “As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina says In an upcoming 48 Hours interview. “I mean, we know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.” Wood died at the age of 43 when she went missing from her family’s yacht off the coast of Catalina Island.

The now-87-year-old Wagner was aboard the yacht at the time of her disappearance, along with his friend Christopher Walken and a captain.

Click Here to read more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live