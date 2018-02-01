(Photo by Steve Eichner) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Now that Matt Lauer has been ousted from TODAY, Page Six reports that Savannah Guthrie is pulling the strings behind the scenes to get her handpicked staffers running the show.

Sources claim that Guthrie got executive producer Don Nash, a Lauer ally, shoved out the door following Lauer’s dismissal. He’s been replaced by veteran senior producer Libby Leist. “Libby is Savannah’s best friend and Savannah pushed Don out to put Libby there,” an insider claims. “It is a power grab by Savannah to make sure she gets the best assignments and has someone at the top looking out for her.”

However, another source says, “Libby is an incredibly accomplished and talented producer. For anyone to suggest NBC would entrust her with the reins of its morning show…because she’s ‘besties’ with the anchor makes zero sense and smacks of sexism.”

Click Here to read more.