KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Drew Carey, Price is Right
Photo by: USA Images

Drew Carey is engaged to family and marriage therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Price is Right host, 59, first shared a photo with the 36-year-old author of The Next Sex Bible for Women in June 2017. “Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :)” he wrote at the time via Instagram.

24/7

A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on

While Carey has never been married, he was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz for four years. The pair ended their engagement in January 2012 after he popped the question in October 2007. “He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another. He will still be very involved with their son’s life,” Carey’s rep told Us at the time. 

The face of a lottery winner (L)

A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on

Jaracz has a 12-year-old son named Connor. While Carey is not Connor’s biological father, he has always referred to him as his son on social media, even after calling it quits with Jaracz.  

Click here to read more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live