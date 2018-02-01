Photo by: USA Images

Drew Carey is engaged to family and marriage therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Price is Right host, 59, first shared a photo with the 36-year-old author of The Next Sex Bible for Women in June 2017. “Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :)” he wrote at the time via Instagram.



24/7 A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

While Carey has never been married, he was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz for four years. The pair ended their engagement in January 2012 after he popped the question in October 2007. “He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another. He will still be very involved with their son’s life,” Carey’s rep told Us at the time.

The face of a lottery winner (L) A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Jaracz has a 12-year-old son named Connor. While Carey is not Connor’s biological father, he has always referred to him as his son on social media, even after calling it quits with Jaracz.

Click here to read more!