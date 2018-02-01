KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
By Marty Linck
How many pounds you can lose in a year by standing for six hours a day instead of sitting? More than you would think!

According to a new study published in The European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, standing instead of sitting at work can help the average American lose about 5.5 pounds of body fat per year. “Standing burns more calories than sitting,” the study concluded. “That has some implications for long-term weight control, and it has some potential too to be used in weight-control strategies.” Furthermore, as The Los Angeles Times notes, if that standing leads to more easy exercise like squatting or pacing, the weight loss could be even more pronounced.

