KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Christian Grey, Fifty Shades Freed, Jamie Dornan, Movies, Valentine's Day

Actor Jamie Dornan may be known worldwide as the many who plays Christian Grey, seducer extraordinaire, in the blockbuster Fifty Shades franchise. But there’s still one person who hasn’t seen him in the movies — and, if he has anything to do with it, won’t see them for a while yet. His real-life wife, Amelia Warner, remains in the dark about his onscreen character.

“I guess I like to think she’s more in love with me than that guy,” Dornan told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her show, after Ellen asked if he ever feels pressure to live up to the idealized reputation at home. “She hasn’t seen the movies or anything.” He added: “I don’t want to pay for a ticket for her.”

Dornan, who said he’s often approached by fans in public who think of him primarily as the Grey character, gets uncomfortable from some of the advances. “I panic, I just don’t know how to respond to it,” he said. “I’m not like him.”

The newest — and last — Fifty Shades film, Fifty Shades Freed, is out in theaters on February 9

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live