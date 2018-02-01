USA IMAGES

The new viral challenge to support ALS is the hot pepper challenge. The challenge, created by the Haberstroh family in honor of their mom Patty, is sweeping the globe and now the celebrities are even getting involved.

We’ve learned The Voice Coach, Kelly Clarkson is not a fan of peppers after she was challenged by country superstar Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Watch Kelly’s hilarious reaction after taking just one bite of a habanero pepper.

To donate, challenge, and educate your friends about ALS click here!