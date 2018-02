Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

On Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon hosted the Super Bowl LII edition of his popular segment Puppy Predictors. He had a group of puppies race to two food bowls: one labeled Eagles, and the other labeled Patriots. It was a close race, but the pups were ultimately more attracted to the Patriots’ food bowl and Fallon declared that the New England team would win this Sunday’s game.