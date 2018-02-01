Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

On Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, Meghan Trainor revealed that she threw up on fiancé Daryl Sabara a day after he proposed to her. “It’s kind of gross,” she admitted. “We’re eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we’re eating the hotel food and the day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride. So, he’s driving and I’m just in his face like ‘urghl’ [throwing up], and I told him, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he’s like, ‘I’d kiss you right now.’” Trainor added, “We pulled over, we had like a moment. He went for the nasty!” Trainor and Sabara got engaged in December when the Spy Kids star proposed on her 24th birthday in Palm Springs, California.