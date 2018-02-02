Dreamstime

The Super Bowl will take place between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. Here are 10 facts about the big game, courtesy of Mental Floss (check out the full list at the link):

1. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Super Bowl Sunday is America’s “second-largest food consumption day.” (Only Thanksgiving Day beats it.)

2. The priciest tickets to Super Bowl I, which was played on January 15, 1967, cost $12. Adjusted for inflation, that’s the equivalent of about $89 today. And even at that bargain price, the event still didn’t sell out. If you’re thinking about buying tickets for this year’s event, you’d better be prepared to shell out at least $3200 per ticket (at press time).

3. The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for most Super Bowl wins, having captured six Vince Lombardi Trophies. The San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots have each won five.

4. Which team has lost the most? That would be the Denver Broncos, who’ve dropped five Super Bowl matchups.

5. Back-to-back Super Bowl victories aren’t as rare as you might think. The Packers, Dolphins, 49ers, Cowboys, Broncos, Patriots, and Steelers have all pulled off this feat. In fact, Pittsburgh has won back-to-back Super Bowls on two separate occasions.

6. Peyton Manning is the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams: the Indianapolis Colts in 2007 and the Denver Broncos in 2016.

7. Phil Simms was paid $75,000 to shout “I’m going to Disney World” on the field moments after his Giants won Super Bowl XXI. Disney also paid Denver’s John Elway the same amount of money to yell the same thing—just in case his team won.

8. Cleveland is the only current NFL city that has neither hosted a Super Bowl nor seen its own team, the Browns, make an appearance in one.

9. During the 1995-1996 season, some proxy servers blocked the Super Bowl website because it was Super Bowl XXX.

10. The Vince Lombardi Trophies—a new one of which is handed out every year—are made by Tiffany & Co. out of sterling silver.

