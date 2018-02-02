KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
By Marty Linck
We watched April the Giraffe give birth, so why not see who she picks to win the Super Bowl, right??

The latest video shared on the Animal Adventure Park YouTube channel shows viral sensation April the Giraffe picking the New England Patriots to win this year’s Super Bowl.

April, you may have just lost a few followers over this prediction.

