We watched April the Giraffe give birth, so why not see who she picks to win the Super Bowl, right??
The latest video shared on the Animal Adventure Park YouTube channel shows viral sensation April the Giraffe picking the New England Patriots to win this year’s Super Bowl.
April, you may have just lost a few followers over this prediction.
Comments
Marty LinckI’m a St. Louis native and I’ve worked in radio since 1990 (mostly behind the scenes). I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a part of the KEZK...More from Marty Linck