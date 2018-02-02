(Photo Credit: Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit / Sipa USA

The world’s most famous groundhog emerged from his hole at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, this morning and saw his shadow–which presumably means we’re in for six more weeks of winter.

The Washington Post reports that Phil crawled out of his burrow around 7:25 a.m. to make his prediction, but notes, “How he managed to see his shadow with clouds blocking the sun is a bit of a mystery.”

Phil has also exhibited a pro-shadow-seeing bias over the years: Since his first prediction in 1887, he’s spotted his shadow 104 times. In any case, one can only assume that Punxsutawney Phil then promptly retreated underground to watch his favorite Bill Murray movie, Groundhog Day.