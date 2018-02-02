You know who probably won’t be watching Sunday’s Super Bowl? The three brainiacs who competed on Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy and proved they literally do not know a thing about football.

The contestants went 0-for-5 in the first-round category “Talkin’ Football,” with none of them having any idea what a fair catch, offsetting or an option play is, or which NFL franchise perfected the shotgun formation. (It was the Dallas Cowboys.) Host Alex Trebek had fun trolling the non-jocks, remarking before the category’s final clue was revealed, “If you guys ring and get this one, I will die.”