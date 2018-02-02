These are a St. Louis staple!! I know my family has been making this for over 40 years. Everyone has their own version but of course I think mine are the best 🙂

Ingredients:

1 lb pork sausage ( I use Jimmy Dean)

1 lb Velveeta

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 loaves party rye bread (mini rye bread usually in deli if not in bread section)

Directions:

1. Fry pork sausage and drain.

2. Melt Velveeta in cooked sausage then add remaining ingredients.

3. Spread mixture on party rye.

4. Sprinkle oregano over top.

5. Freeze on cookie sheets and when frozen place in plastic baggies and stick in freezer. Then you can make as many as you want at one time.

6. Bake at 400 degrees for about 7 minutes.

7. Enjoy!!!