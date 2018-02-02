Dreamstime

“Billboard’s” list of the 10 “Most Memed” songs of the 1980s features…

Billboard.com has a list of ‘The 10 Most-Memed Songs of the 1980s’. By “memed”, they just mean songs that have been brought back and are a part of culture again, for one reason or another.

1. “Africa”, Toto.

2. “Never Gonna Give You Up”, Rick Astley.

3. “Careless Whisper”, George Michael.

4. “In the Air Tonight”, Phil Collins.

5. “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, Bonnie Tyler.

6. “Don’t Stop Believin’”, Journey.

7. “Just a Friend”, Biz Markie.

8. “99 Luftballons”, Nena.

9. “The Final Countdown”, Europe.

10. “The Safety Dance”, Men Without Hats.

Click Here to see more.